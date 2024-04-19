Founder, CEO of church training group admit inappropriate relationship, resign

Joiner, 63, admitted to past inappropriate adult relationships, which violate company policy and “eroded trust within our organization,” the statement went on to say. “During the course of the board’s investigation, Kristen also disclosed a past inappropriate relationship with Reggie. In light of this, Kristen has chosen to resign.”

Neither Joiner nor Ivy could be reached for comment.

Joiner, who has also authored several books, founded Orange in 2006, according to its website. . The organization is described as a team of ministry leaders, educators, researchers, counselors and others committed to supporting churches and families

A bio of Joiner on the Orange website says before starting Orange in 2006, he was one of the founders of North Point Community Church with Andy Stanley. The undated bio also states that Joiner and his wife live in North Georgia and have four adult children and four grandchildren.

According to a note on the website dated September 2023, Ivy was promoted to Orange’s new CEO and president “After almost two decades of dedicated service to the organization.”

The Orange board plans to begin a nationwide search for a new CEO “who embodies our mission and exhibits an unwavering dedication to our shared values,” according to its statement. “It was these values that led us as a board to promptly launch an external investigation when the potential of inappropriate behavior was brought to our attention 13 days ago.”

A timeline for hiring a new CEO has not been determined, but Mike Clear was named as acting president.

Neither Joiner nor Ivy will be part of an Orange conference next week at Gas South Arena in Duluth. It’s expected to draw more than 3,000 youth, children and “next-generation” ministry leaders.

“Now, more than ever, we believe it is important to gather for the Orange Conference next week, so we can be there for one another. If you’re joining us, you can still expect a community of leaders, speakers, ministry partners, and people who share unshakable hope in the future and mission of the Church.”