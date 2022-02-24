Children's Healthcare employees save colleague's life

Darlene Murray-Rhodes was at her desk last October when she had a heart attack.Murray-Rhodes was lucky Cresta Christensen, Dr. Marcella Cox and Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley of the Brookhaven Policy Department were nearby..Those three and other colleagues began CPR and used the floor's defibrillator to get her heart started again.When Murray-Rhodes returned to work, her co-workers lined the hallway to cheer her on.“I was prepared for a team meeting. Instead, I walked into something I’ll never forget,” she said