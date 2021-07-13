Chicago rapper KTS Dre dies after being shot 64 times

The suspects sped away, leaving behind the bullet-riddled body of the rapper who was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made more than three days after the shooting that also injured two innocent bystanders.

A 60-year-old woman who was reportedly with Sylvester at the time was taken to Stroger Hospital and was listed in good condition after she was shot in the knees, police said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A second gunshot victim — a 35-year-old woman who had been standing nearby — suffered a graze wound to her mouth and was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. She was expected to survive, police said.

Authorities indicated that Sylvester’s connections to a notorious Chicago street gang may have ultimately led to his death.

Authorities previously identified Sylvester as a member of the Gangster Disciples, however, it was unclear how the suspects became aware of the time that he would be released from jail Saturday.

Jail mugshots show he had the words “Kill To Survive” tattooed on his neck below what appeared to be the crosshairs of a gun, the Sun-Times reported.

Police cordoned off the street outside the jail, which was peppered with shell casings. A bloody shirt was visible on the sidewalk that led to the exit where prisoners are released from the jail, the Sun-Times reported.

Witnesses who heard the gunshots said they ducked inside their cars to avoid being hit.

Sylvester was ordered held on $50,000 bail on July 1 after prosecutors charged him last month with violating his bond for allegedly failing to meet conditions of his release in the gun case that stemmed from an April 2020 arrest for carrying a 9 mm Glock pistol while on parole for a 2015 gun conviction.

The rapper had been living under house arrest since last December with a GPS monitoring device. A judge later granted him four hours each Thursday to leave his house to run errands, but Cook County sheriff’s officials claimed he’d violated those conditions by visiting “various locations in Chicago and Wisconsin.”

Deputies arrested him June 11, the Sun-Times reported.