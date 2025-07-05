July Fourth holiday marked by shootings in several cities and a fireworks-related death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — This year's Fourth of July holiday was marked by multiple shootings across the U.S., including one in Indianapolis that left at least two dead and a police chief voicing public frustration over the latest acts of violence in his city.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Chris Bailey told reporters early Saturday morning that the mayhem was "completely unacceptable and unnecessary" and that parents and guardians needed to better control their children.

“Hundreds of unsupervised kids down here,” he said, while speaking in the city's downtown area. “I don’t know how many times I had to say it: We are not your children’s keepers. You are! And parents and guardians have got to step up. A kid is dead tonight.”