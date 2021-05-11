Chamblee police seek robbery suspect accused of shooting at bystanders

Chamblee police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting and robbing a woman, then shooting at bystanders who tried to chase after him, officials said.
According to the initial investigation, the armed man grabbed the woman’s backpack as she was walking to a store on Chamblee Dunwoody Road near the intersection with Buford Highway. The two struggled until the man threw the woman to the ground and began to run away.
“As some bystanders gave chase, the suspect fired a couple of rounds off,” Chamblee police said in a news release. The release said he had a handgun, likely a revolver.
Photos and a description released by Chamblee police show the suspect wearing a green-and-white baseball cap, a blue-and-white surgical mask and a black hoodie with a white graphic that reads, “Negative ghost rider, the pattern is full.” He is also wearing black track pants with white stripes and gray tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Chamblee Police Department at 770-986-5005 or Detective Tran at 470-595-2349 or ltran@chambleega.gov.
