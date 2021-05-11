Chamblee police seek robbery suspect accused of shooting at bystanders

“As some bystanders gave chase, the suspect fired a couple of rounds off,” Chamblee police said in a news release. The release said he had a handgun, likely a revolver.

Photos and a description released by Chamblee police show the suspect wearing a green-and-white baseball cap, a blue-and-white surgical mask and a black hoodie with a white graphic that reads, “Negative ghost rider, the pattern is full.” He is also wearing black track pants with white stripes and gray tennis shoes.