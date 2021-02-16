Affordable apartments for seniors planned for Stone Mountain property

The Gateway Companies, an Alabama-based affordable housing developer, is also a partner on the project. The developers are trying to sell a few outparcels on the property to commercial developers.

This is a site plan for a new age-restricted apartment complex in the Stone Mountain area. Credit: New South Realty Associates Credit: New South Realty Associates

It’s being funded in part with a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, a federal resource meant to create more affordable housing. The planned rental prices for the apartments has not been released, but Calderwood said there will be an income cap for renters, who must be at least 55 years old, to qualify.

“The property will have an income restriction placed on the new residents to assure the residents are truly low income renters,” Calderwood said in an email. He said a specific income cap for residents has not been released by the developers.

Calderwood compared the housing project to the recently completed Harmony at Conyers apartments, which he also brokered for Timshel Development. The listed monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit there is about $725.

