Challengers line up to face Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been a congresswoman for 14 months, and people either love her or hate her.One of her most recent controversies is heckling President Joe Biden during the State of the Union.She also spoke at a conference hosted by far-right and white nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes.That decision prompted conservative radio host Shelley Wynter to invite three other candidates in the GOP primary onto his show, to highlight alternatives.Still, Greene maintains a loyal following among conservatives who view her as a truth teller the left is trying to silence