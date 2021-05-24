Cellphone tracker helps police catch felon accused in vicious Buckhead assault

“The suspect told her to kiss him and she asked if she just kissed him if he would leave her alone,” the police report states. “(The woman) stated she kissed him to distract him as she ran out her front door to a neighbor’s house to call 911.”

By tracking the GPS on the woman’s iPhone 12, investigators located Barrett in the restroom of a nearby park, according to police. He was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit rape, battery, burglary and theft by taking, Fulton County jail records show. He was being held without bond late Monday.

In addition to the recent alleged assault, Barrett is accused of an attempted rape earlier this month, jail records show.

Barrett is no stranger to law enforcement. Fulton jail records show he has been an inmate 11 times since 2015.

In 2016, Barrett was banned from riding MARTA for failure to pay, but returned and assaulted another rider, according to MARTA police. Video surveillance showed the man attacking a 26-year-old woman with a skateboard.

Barrett was convicted of the assault and sentenced to four years in prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He served nearly five months in 2019 and was released, records show.