Cellphone tracker helps police catch felon accused in vicious Buckhead assault

An Atlanta man told investigators he just wanted to steal a Buckhead woman’s phone. And he did, according to police.
But Laquai Barrett also assaulted the woman, pulling off her shirt and slamming her to the ground while attempting to rape her, the police report states. The woman was able to fight back, and it was her phone that helped investigators find Barrett.
The woman told investigators she was returning home from walking her dog Thursday morning when she noticed a man, later identified as Barrett, watching her. The man was able to follow her onto the driveway of her townhome in the gated community, despite her telling him he was not allowed on the property. Barrett then attacked the woman in her garage, according to police.
“The suspect also produced a string or twine-type material from his pocket which he attempted to wrap around her neck and she used her fingers to prevent him,” the police report states. “While attempting to fight the suspect off, she stated she grabbed onto the fridge in the garage and hit him with a beer bottle.”
The woman made it inside her home but couldn’t close the door due to the dog leash and Barrett was able to follow her inside, according to police.
“The suspect told her to kiss him and she asked if she just kissed him if he would leave her alone,” the police report states. “(The woman) stated she kissed him to distract him as she ran out her front door to a neighbor’s house to call 911.”
By tracking the GPS on the woman’s iPhone 12, investigators located Barrett in the restroom of a nearby park, according to police. He was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit rape, battery, burglary and theft by taking, Fulton County jail records show. He was being held without bond late Monday.
In addition to the recent alleged assault, Barrett is accused of an attempted rape earlier this month, jail records show.
Barrett is no stranger to law enforcement. Fulton jail records show he has been an inmate 11 times since 2015.
In 2016, Barrett was banned from riding MARTA for failure to pay, but returned and assaulted another rider, according to MARTA police. Video surveillance showed the man attacking a 26-year-old woman with a skateboard.
Barrett was convicted of the assault and sentenced to four years in prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He served nearly five months in 2019 and was released, records show.