Combined Shape Caption

CDC ramps up monkeypox alert , to level 2 .The Center for Disease Control and Prevention raised the level of alert concerning monkeypox June 6.Known global cases of the virus have exceeded 1,000 across 29 countries.An alert level of three, the highest level, would recommend against travel that is nonessential.The agency is encouraging the public to “practice enhanced precautions” to curb the spread of the virus.New guidance issued from the CDC recommends that individuals avoid close contact with other infected people and infected animals.According to reporting on the new guidance, those with visible skin legions could be more infectious. .According to the World Health Organization, the virus has been circulating undetected for “weeks, months or possibly a couple of years.”.Experts say that the ease of international travel is likely a significant reason as to why the virus has spread.Diseases that were locally spread are now able to make their way across countries and continents much more easily, Professor Eyal Leshem, Sheba Medical Center, via CNBC.Meanwhile, interaction between humans and animals has also amplified. , Professor Eyal Leshem, Sheba Medical Center, via CNBC.Experts also say climate change has likely played a role in the speed at which the virus has spread.Climate change has forced some animals into closer contact with humans, you will see more of these types of diseases, Professor Eyal Leshem, Sheba Medical Center, via CNBC.Monkeypox infections are considered rare and the threat to the general public remains low.Symptoms of the virus include headache, fever, swelling, back-pain and muscle ache