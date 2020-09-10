Carolina deputy critically wounded in shootout before suspect killed

“The original caller stated shots were being exchanged between the homeowner and suspects,” said Henderson County Sheriff’s spokesman Johnny Duncan Jr., according to WYFF.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 3:04 a.m. and quickly encountered the suspect who opened fire, Duncan said. Officers returned fire and killed the gunman, but an officer was also hit during the exchange.

The wounded deputy was rushed to Mission Hospital in critical condition.

The department did not reveal any other details about the officer’s injuries.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.