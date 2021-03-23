Canton attorney appointed to represent suspect in spa killings

“Everybody is doing their jobs, both law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office,” Burns said. “Now, our firm will conduct a thorough investigation on our client’s behalf.”

Burns declined to make any additional comments on the case.

A graduate of the University of Georgia law school, Burns has run The Burns Law Group for nearly three decades. He has been involved with several high-profile cases in Cherokee.

In 2012, he was one of two attorneys who represented Ryan Brunn, who pleaded guilty to the December 2011 murder of 7-year-old Jorelys Rivera. Brunn, a groundskeeper at an apartment complex, lured the girl to a vacant apartment, where he molested her and killed her before putting her body in a dumpster. Brunn later killed himself in prison.

And in 2011, Burns represented a Cherokee County teacher who in 2008 confined an autistic boy to a chair with duct tape and kept a blind girl under a desk. That teacher, Laurie Peavy, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and was sentenced to six years of probation and $2,000 in fines.