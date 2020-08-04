Breaking News

Five Marietta schools employees test positive for COVID-19

X

Butts County woman struck, killed after car breaks down on I-75

The 39-year-old was struck by a tractor-trailer after her car broke down on the side of I-75 in Monroe County.
The 39-year-old was struck by a tractor-trailer after her car broke down on the side of I-75 in Monroe County.

News | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Butts County woman was killed Sunday evening after stepping out of her broken-down car and getting run over on I-75.

Monroe County deputies responded to the fatal crash in the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 184 about 11:40 p.m., sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anna Lewis said Tuesday.

According to deputies, the driver of a tractor-trailer called 911 after hitting something in the middle of the road. When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of 39-year-old Flovilla resident Amanda Faye Banks.

ExploreMan charged in crash that killed pedestrian on I-285

Investigators said Banks was struck after parking her car on the emergency shoulder and getting out. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if the 18-wheeler was the first vehicle to hit her.

The crash is still being investigated, authorities said.

In other news:

Credit: Atlanta Braves

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.