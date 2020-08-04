Butts County woman struck, killed after car breaks down on I-75

A Butts County woman was killed Sunday evening after stepping out of her broken-down car and getting run over on I-75.
Monroe County deputies responded to the fatal crash in the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 184 about 11:40 p.m., sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anna Lewis said Tuesday.
According to deputies, the driver of a tractor-trailer called 911 after hitting something in the middle of the road. When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of 39-year-old Flovilla resident Amanda Faye Banks.
Investigators said Banks was struck after parking her car on the emergency shoulder and getting out. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if the 18-wheeler was the first vehicle to hit her.
The crash is still being investigated, authorities said.
