Man charged in drunken driving crash that killed pedestrian on I-285

A man is facing multiple charges after police said he hit and killed a pedestrian on I-285 while driving drunk early Sunday morning.
James Daniel Worsham, 32, of Acworth, is accused of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane in connection with the crash, officials said.
Sandy Springs police were sent to a stretch of I-285 near Northside Drive about 2:40 a.m. after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car, department spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega said.
When officers arrived, they found the victim dead on the interstate, Ortega said. The victim’s identity was not released.
A pickup truck with heavy damage was found about half of a mile away, he said. Police spoke to witnesses at the scene and determined that the truck had been involved in the fatal wreck.
Investigators said Worsham, who was identified as the truck’s driver, had been driving under the influence.
Worsham was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he remains.