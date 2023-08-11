Workers approve first union contract at Kumho Tire factory in Macon

Workers at a Kumho Tire factory in Macon voted to ratify their first labor contract, after they became the first tire workers to unionize in more than 40 years, according to the United Steelworkers union.

The steelworkers union said the contract provides yearly wage increases, more paid time off, a health and safety committee and other workplace protections.

“With the ratified agreement in place, our jobs will be more secure, prosperous and safer than before,” said USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo.

Kumho Tire, a South Korea-based tire manufacturer with U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, opened its first U.S. factory in Macon in 2016. Workers there voted to join the United Steelworkers in September 2019, according to the union.

The four-year labor contract that runs through Aug. 7, 2027, covers about 325 workers. The contract was ratified with 90% of votes cast in favor, according to USW.