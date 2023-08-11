Workers approve first union contract at Kumho Tire factory in Macon

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Business
By
9 minutes ago
X

Workers at a Kumho Tire factory in Macon voted to ratify their first labor contract, after they became the first tire workers to unionize in more than 40 years, according to the United Steelworkers union.

The steelworkers union said the contract provides yearly wage increases, more paid time off, a health and safety committee and other workplace protections.

“With the ratified agreement in place, our jobs will be more secure, prosperous and safer than before,” said USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo.

Kumho Tire, a South Korea-based tire manufacturer with U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, opened its first U.S. factory in Macon in 2016. Workers there voted to join the United Steelworkers in September 2019, according to the union.

The four-year labor contract that runs through Aug. 7, 2027, covers about 325 workers. The contract was ratified with 90% of votes cast in favor, according to USW.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

No indictment for former Clayton County officer who fatally shot Eric Holmes2h ago

UPDATE
Family walking to school discovers woman dead in SW Atlanta driveway
1h ago

Credit: AP

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GBI investigating use of force after man, 62, dies following Atlanta arrest
19m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GBI investigating use of force after man, 62, dies following Atlanta arrest
19m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

CONTINUING COVERAGE
As a German firm exits the city, downtown Atlanta ponders its future
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Special

Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
1h ago
Leadership DeKalb selects 50 members for Class of 2024
9h ago
Black Atlanta venture capital firm hits back at conservative group’s suit
22h ago
Featured

How to help the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires
2h ago
Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
53m ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top