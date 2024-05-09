Embattled co-working pioneer WeWork will continue to operate six of its 11 metro Atlanta locations after shedding unprofitable leases during its bankruptcy proceedings.

The New York firm, which helped popularize shared workplaces, announced Thursday it had completed all of its Atlanta area lease negotiations since it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November. The company said in a news release that it has determined a path forward for more than 95% of its office leases across the globe and has reduced its total rent commitments by more than $11 billion.

WeWork cut five unprofitable locations in the Atlanta area, including its offices in 725 Ponce along the popular Beltline Eastside trail. Atlanta-based Cousins Properties owns that tower, and its executives have said for months they had stopped negotiations with WeWork because of high demand from other prospective tenants.