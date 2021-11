Wellstar Paulding Hospital announced it achieved global magnet recognition in October.The honor is a reflection of the hospital's nursing professionalism, teamwork and excellence in patient care.The hospital is only the 12th in Georgia to receive this recognition.“Magnet recognition has many benefits — not just for the nurses who provide care, but also for the patients who receive that care,” Vicky Hogue said.Magnet recognition is considered the gold standard for nursing excellence