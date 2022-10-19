UPS to pay $5.3 million penalty for alleged hazardous waste violations

The consent agreement with the EPA gives UPS three years to come into compliance at 1,160 locations across 45 states and Puerto Rico, along with the civil penalty. The EPA says UPS generates hazardous waste when a package with certain hazardous materials is damaged, and during maintenance operations.

“This settlement is another example of EPA’s commitment to protecting communities from the dangers of hazardous waste,” said Larry Starfield, EPA’s Acting Assistant Administrator for the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, in a written statement.