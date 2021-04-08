UPS opposes corporate tax hikes to pay for infrastructure plan

“Funding and investing in our nation’s transportation infrastructure is essential to remaining competitive in today’s global economy and UPS believes it should pay its fair share, but does not support increasing corporate tax rates to pay for what should be a dedicated infrastructure funding source,” the company said.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has also voiced opposition to a corporate tax rate increase. It said Wednesday that while there is “a great need” to invest in American infrastructure, “that doesn’t mean we should proceed with tax hikes that will hurt American businesses and cost American jobs.”

But Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said he supports a corporate tax rate hike to help pay for the infrastructure plan.

“We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides — both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate),” Bezos wrote Tuesday.