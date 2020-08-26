X

UPS appoints new executives to U.S., international posts

UPS logo. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Business | 1 hour ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPS has named two executives to posts heading up U.S. operations and international business.

Nando Cesarone, president of UPS International, will become president of U.S. operations. He has also been president of European operations for UPS and president of the Asia Pacific region.

UPS on Aug. 26, 2020 named Nando Cesarone president of U.S. operations. Source: UPS
Credit: Source: UPS

Cesarone replaces George Willis, who is retiring after 36 years.

Scott Price, chief transportation and strategy officer at UPS, is being named president of UPS International. He has lived and worked in Europe and Asia for most of his career, previously as an executive for Walmart International and Walmart Asia, DHL Express Europe and Coca-Cola in Japan and China.

UPS on Aug. 26, 2020 named Scott Price president of UPS International. Source: UPS
Credit: Source: UPS

