These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this August

FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking to fill many roles, including those for a crew leader, analysis specialist, IT specialist, safety advisor and digital communications specialist.

The agency is hosting a virtual career fair for reservists nationwide from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. These on-call employees work on an intermittent basis before, during and after disasters. If you’re interested, register in advance to participate in the virtual career fair.

Dollar Tree/Family Dollar

Dollar Tree/Family Dollar is looking to fill jobs nationwide — and in metro Atlanta — for cashiers, stockers, warehouse associates, store associates and managers. Full- and part-time positions are available.

Check online for open positions, which are sorted by store associate positions and retail management openings.

Piedmont Healthcare

Piedmont Healthcare has many current job openings in the metro Atlanta area and has immediate needs for RNs and surgical techs.

Openings are also available for MRI techs, financial care agents, physical plant techs, wound care clinicians, traffic officers and more. Check for the full list of jobs openings and descriptions and apply online by clicking here.