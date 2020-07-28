These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this August

Breaking News

Business | 26 minutes ago
By Mary Caldwell, For the AJC

COVID-19 is still taking a toll on the metro Atlanta as well as the national economy, but if you’re looking for a job in the area, you’ll still find some openings.

The following companies are making big hires in metro Atlanta this August:

Hendrick Automotive Group

Hendrick Automotive Group is hosting a hiring event to add to its ranks of sales consultants. You don’t necessarily need to have auto sales experience to land one of these positions, and candidates with hospitality and customer service experience are encouraged to apply.

The hiring event will be held from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Rick Hendrick Toyota Sandy Springs, 6475 Roswell Road NE, Sandy Springs. Apply online in advance since interviews are by appointment only.

FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking to fill many roles, including those for a crew leader, analysis specialist, IT specialist, safety advisor and digital communications specialist.

The agency is hosting a virtual career fair for reservists nationwide from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. These on-call employees work on an intermittent basis before, during and after disasters. If you’re interested, register in advance to participate in the virtual career fair.

Dollar Tree/Family Dollar

Dollar Tree/Family Dollar is looking to fill jobs nationwide — and in metro Atlanta — for cashiers, stockers, warehouse associates, store associates and managers. Full- and part-time positions are available.

Check online for open positions, which are sorted by store associate positions and retail management openings.

Piedmont Healthcare

Piedmont Healthcare has many current job openings in the metro Atlanta area and has immediate needs for RNs and surgical techs.

Openings are also available for MRI techs, financial care agents, physical plant techs, wound care clinicians, traffic officers and more. Check for the full list of jobs openings and descriptions and apply online by clicking here.

