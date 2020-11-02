These companies are making big hires in metro Atlanta this November

Jackmont Hospitality

A minority-owned hospitality company headquartered in Atlanta, Jackmont Hospitality Inc. is hiring for several different positions in November. They include cooks, hosts/hostesses, cashiers, servers, bartenders and dishwashers.

The company is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Domestic North Terminal Atrium 3rd Floor Concessions Employment Center. Completing the online application before the event is strongly encouraged, and you’ll need to bring two forms of identification and dress in business casual attire when you attend.

Georgia Cyber Academy

Georgia Cyber Academy, which has its district offices located in Atlanta, is hiring teachers as well as administrators and staff members in November. If you’re applying for a teaching position, you’ll need to have a valid teaching certificate.

Job openings include those for a social worker, science instructional coach, attendance and engagement compliance specialist and teaching positions. To apply for any of these jobs, click here.

CVS Health

With COVID-19 and flu cases expected to increase over the winter, CVS Health is looking to hire 15,000 pharmacy workers, including some in the metro Atlanta area. You’ll also find other openings at local stores, including jobs for store associates and managers.

Click here to see a list of metro Atlanta openings and to apply online.