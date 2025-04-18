The automotive landscape is a dynamic mix of rapid technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences and shifting economic conditions. Still, the question remains: Should you lease or buy your next car?

With the average price of a new vehicle close to $50,000, deciding to buy a car or lease one for a few years has significant financial implications. And now, car shoppers must also navigate the marketplace with tariffs on imported vehicles.

The case for leasing

Leasing has become increasingly attractive, especially for shoppers prioritizing newer models. A 2024 report from the finance experts at Experian shows that almost 25% of all new vehicles were leased, up from nearly 23% the previous year and about 17% in 2022.