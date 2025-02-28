So, while the odds are that you’ll eventually own an EV, should you buy one now? Consider the benefits and drawbacks.

EV basics

Pure electric vehicles use electricity instead of gasoline, requiring owners to recharge batteries rather than refuel. EVs emit less pollution and contain fewer moving parts, potentially reducing maintenance costs. However, recharging takes longer, and charging stations are less common than gas stations.

While new EVs typically have sufficient range for daily commutes, road trips need planning. The U.S. market has grown from about 10 EV models in 2020, to over 100 this year. Many electric cars drive up to 300 miles or more.

This article addresses fully electric vehicles, not plug-in hybrids, which use electric motors and gasoline engines.

Don’t we need to build more EV chargers?

The U.S. is still building electric vehicle infrastructure. An estimated 200,000 charging ports are available across the nation, less than half the number of gas pumps.

Recharging an electric car takes longer than filling a gas tank, though the time varies widely from vehicle to vehicle.

We need to build more chargers, and several companies are building ever-expanding charging infrastructure. However, one crucial difference makes this problem smaller than it seems.

Your Home Charger Matters Most

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, about 80% of EV charging happens at home. You can charge your EV from a standard 120-volt household outlet, though most homeowners who purchase an EV buy a Level 2 charger to charge more quickly. Many apartment buildings have begun installing EV chargers.

The types of electric car chargers

Level 1 charger

Most EVs come with a basic Level 1 charger with an adapter that can plug into a standard 120-volt home outlet. It’s very slow, and can take more than a day to fully charge some vehicles.

Level 2 charger

Savvy EV buyers install a Level 2 charger at home to quicken the charging pace. These chargers require a 240-volt electrical connection, the same current most electric clothes dryers use.

Level 3 charger

When automakers advertise charging speeds, they usually refer to how quickly an electric vehicle recharges using a Level 3, also known as a DC fast charger. These are typically installed at public charging stations.

Types of Plugs

There are three different types of plugs found on electric cars in the U.S. Using a public charger requires finding the correct plug, but that’s not difficult, and there are adapters.

Benefits of Buying an EV Now

Some benefits might make an EV worth a look for you. Among them:

1. Cost of Fuel

Electricity costs less than petroleum. Because prices of both fluctuate, it’s hard to pinpoint precisely how much money you’ll save using electricity. However, most drivers can save about three-quarters of their annual fuel budget by switching to an EV.

2. Lower carbon footprint

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, transportation emits more carbon than any other economic sector. EVs aren’t purely good for the environment; they take a lot of carbon to produce, including minerals used in their batteries. However, driving an EV produces less carbon emissions than a gasoline-powered car.

3. Less maintenance and fewer repairs

A Consumer Reports study shows EVs spend less time in the shop and cost less to maintain than gasoline cars, saving an average of $4,600 over the vehicle’s life. However, the most expensive component of an EV is its battery. Federal law requires EV manufacturers to provide a battery warranty for at least eight years or 100,000 miles. According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, modern EV batteries can last up to 15 years in moderate climates and between 100,000 and 200,000 miles.

4. Fun to drive

EVs are a blast to drive. Electric motors make 100% of their torque available instantly. The Tesla Model S Plaid goes from zero to 60 mph in under two seconds — something no gas-powered car outside of Formula 1 racing has ever been able to do.

Cons of buying an EV now

As much fun as they are to drive, EVs may not be the answer for many car shoppers. Some reasons you might want to look elsewhere:

1. Less range for road trips

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the average American drives fewer than 30 miles daily. However, you may not be the average driver, and if you plan to take longer drives than an EV’s range, it could be more of a hassle to charge.

2. Cut range when towing and hauling

Electric pickups sound great; however, towing can cut their range by half.

3. Higher initial cost

EVs can cost thousands of dollars more than comparable gas-powered cars. For example, the gas-powered 2025 Hyundai Kona starts at $25,900 with the destination fee. The Kona EV starts at $34,325.

Government incentives of up to $7,500, which are currently in flux, can reduce costs if you and the car you want qualifies. Additionally, some state and local governments offer incentives, and some electric utilities have rebate programs to help customers reduce costs.

4. Electric vehicles will improve with time

Waiting to buy might get you a better electric vehicle as technology improves.

Sean Tucker reports for Kelley Blue Book from Washington, D.C., where he has covered the auto and energy industries for a quarter-century.

Renee DeGross Valdes is a veteran reporter and editor who writes about car advice for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. She previously worked for CNN and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

