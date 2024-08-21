Business

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

As Election Day nears, entertainment figures are showing support for candidates on both sides
Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Lil Jon: Harris
Megan Thee Stallion: Harris
Elon Musk: Trump
Barack and Michelle Obama: Harris
Hulk Hogan: Trump
George Clooney: Harris
Amber Rose: Trump
Mark Cuban: Harris
Kid Rock: Trump
Spike Lee: Harris
Kanye West: Trump
Cardi B: Harris
Jake and Logan Paul: Trump
Barbra Streisand: Harris
Roseanne Barr: Trump
Jamie Lee Curtis: Harris
Dana White: Trump
Beyoncé: A Harris endorsement pending?
1 / 19
Megan Thee Stallion and George Clooney are among celebrities who have endorsed Kamala Harris in the presidential election, while Elon Musk and Kanye West are among those endorsing Donald Trump. (Hysub Shin/AJC; AP file;
By
0 minutes ago

Celebrity endorsements rarely decide elections. But they can have a tangible impact, leading to an uptick in voter turnout or donations.

Consider Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of former President Barack Obama in 2008. A 2013 study from researchers at Northwestern University found Winfrey’s endorsement was responsible for roughly 1 million votes for Obama. Campaign contributions after her endorsement increased more in counties where Oprah’s namesake magazine had high per capita sales than in other counties.

And whether it’s former President Donald Trump at the recent Republican National Convention or Vice President Kamala Harris at this week’s Democratic National Convention, the top candidates aren’t shy about leaning into star power to help woo voters.

After launching her presidential campaign following Biden’s withdrawal from the race, Harris has received support from a number of figures in Hollywood elite circles, as well as industry unions such as the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo joined Harris on stage at a rally last month in Atlanta.

Republican nominee Trump saw an outpouring of public from entertainment figures after his assassination attempt at a July rally. Several celebrities attended the Republican National Convention last month, including country singer Jason Aldean, actor Russell Brand and reality television star Savannah Chrisley.

More endorsements could roll in for both candidates before Nov. 5. There could even be some surprises in the remaining days of the DNC, such as Atlanta rapper and producer Lil Jon’s Tuesday night performance during the state roll call as Georgia’s Democratic delegates cast their ceremonial votes for Harris.

The photo gallery above has some of the top entertainment industry figures supporting each candidate.

About the Author

Follow Savannah Sicurella on twitter

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy FreshRealm Inc.

Meal delivery company to add 300 jobs by expanding Georgia facility
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Highwoods Properties

Desiring a ‘commute-worthy’ office, Atlanta law firm relocates HQ
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Regulators clear path for Georgia Power’s new fossil fuel-burning units
Placeholder Image

Atlanta’s office market is resetting. That creates pain and opportunity
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy FreshRealm Inc.

Meal delivery company to add 300 jobs by expanding Georgia facility
Desiring a ‘commute-worthy’ office, Atlanta law firm relocates HQ
Regulators clear path for Georgia Power’s new fossil fuel-burning units
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA overcharged Atlanta $70 million for transit expansion program
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog