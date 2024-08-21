Celebrity endorsements rarely decide elections. But they can have a tangible impact, leading to an uptick in voter turnout or donations.
Consider Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of former President Barack Obama in 2008. A 2013 study from researchers at Northwestern University found Winfrey’s endorsement was responsible for roughly 1 million votes for Obama. Campaign contributions after her endorsement increased more in counties where Oprah’s namesake magazine had high per capita sales than in other counties.
And whether it’s former President Donald Trump at the recent Republican National Convention or Vice President Kamala Harris at this week’s Democratic National Convention, the top candidates aren’t shy about leaning into star power to help woo voters.
After launching her presidential campaign following Biden’s withdrawal from the race, Harris has received support from a number of figures in Hollywood elite circles, as well as industry unions such as the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).
Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo joined Harris on stage at a rally last month in Atlanta.
Republican nominee Trump saw an outpouring of public from entertainment figures after his assassination attempt at a July rally. Several celebrities attended the Republican National Convention last month, including country singer Jason Aldean, actor Russell Brand and reality television star Savannah Chrisley.
More endorsements could roll in for both candidates before Nov. 5. There could even be some surprises in the remaining days of the DNC, such as Atlanta rapper and producer Lil Jon’s Tuesday night performance during the state roll call as Georgia’s Democratic delegates cast their ceremonial votes for Harris.
