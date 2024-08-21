Celebrity endorsements rarely decide elections. But they can have a tangible impact, leading to an uptick in voter turnout or donations.

Consider Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of former President Barack Obama in 2008. A 2013 study from researchers at Northwestern University found Winfrey’s endorsement was responsible for roughly 1 million votes for Obama. Campaign contributions after her endorsement increased more in counties where Oprah’s namesake magazine had high per capita sales than in other counties.

And whether it’s former President Donald Trump at the recent Republican National Convention or Vice President Kamala Harris at this week’s Democratic National Convention, the top candidates aren’t shy about leaning into star power to help woo voters.