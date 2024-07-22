The union representing Hollywood film and television crews, including many who work in Georgia, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as president of the United States, following President Joe Biden’s decision to withdrawal from his 2024 reelection campaign.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees’ General Executive Board voted unanimously to approve the endorsement, according to a Monday news release on the union’s website. IATSE is the first Hollywood entertainment union to endorse Harris, though a number of key industry figures have also expressed support, from “The West Wing” creator Aaron Sorkin to prolific director Spike Lee.
“We honor [Biden’s] decision not to run for reelection and are committed to doing whatever it takes to elect Vice President Kamala Harris this November,” said IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb in a written statement.
IATSE represents more than 150,000 behind-the-scenes entertainment workers throughout the U.S. and Canada, from set decorators to animators. Several IATSE chapters have jurisdiction in Atlanta, each with their own bylaws and officers, including Locals 479, 600 and 161.
The IATSE endorsement comes as Harris is attempting to rally support around her from lawmakers, donors, unions and other influential groups ahead of the Democrats’ nominating convention in Chicago.
Biden announced he would exit the 2024 election Sunday, amid partywide concerns over his age and fitness to mount a successful campaign against former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee. Biden subsequently endorsed Harris to replace him at the top of the ticket.
In the release, IATSE calls the Biden-Harris White House ”the most pro-union administration in history,” and said Harris has played a “pivotal role” in delivering legislation benefiting IATSE workers. The union also noted that Trump crossed an IATSE picket line in 2004.
Biden enjoys the support of many American unions, though not all.
The endorsement comes one week after the president of another union integral to Hollywood production, the Teamsters, spoke in front of the Republican National Convention. Sean O’Brien didn’t issue an endorsement for Trump, saying, instead: “At the end of the day, the Teamsters are not interested if you have a ‘D,’ ‘R’ or an ‘I’ next to your name. We want to know one thing — what are you doing to help American workers?”
About the Author