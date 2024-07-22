IATSE represents more than 150,000 behind-the-scenes entertainment workers throughout the U.S. and Canada, from set decorators to animators. Several IATSE chapters have jurisdiction in Atlanta, each with their own bylaws and officers, including Locals 479, 600 and 161.

The IATSE endorsement comes as Harris is attempting to rally support around her from lawmakers, donors, unions and other influential groups ahead of the Democrats’ nominating convention in Chicago.

Biden announced he would exit the 2024 election Sunday, amid partywide concerns over his age and fitness to mount a successful campaign against former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee. Biden subsequently endorsed Harris to replace him at the top of the ticket.

In the release, IATSE calls the Biden-Harris White House ”the most pro-union administration in history,” and said Harris has played a “pivotal role” in delivering legislation benefiting IATSE workers. The union also noted that Trump crossed an IATSE picket line in 2004.

Biden enjoys the support of many American unions, though not all.

The endorsement comes one week after the president of another union integral to Hollywood production, the Teamsters, spoke in front of the Republican National Convention. Sean O’Brien didn’t issue an endorsement for Trump, saying, instead: “At the end of the day, the Teamsters are not interested if you have a ‘D,’ ‘R’ or an ‘I’ next to your name. We want to know one thing — what are you doing to help American workers?”