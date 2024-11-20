Concert initially plans to work on the course’s bunkers and cart paths, along with making aesthetic improvements, according to a company spokesperson.

The Georgia Club, located about 15 miles west of Athens in Statham, initially opened as an 18-hole course in 2001 and expanded by another nine holes in 2006. It last sold to real estate company Pan-Pacific Fairway V LLC in 2015. During Pan-Pacific’s ownership, the club transitioned from semiprivate to private status.

Pan-Pacific will continue to own the community surrounding the golf club.

Credit: Dave Sansom Credit: Dave Sansom

“With additional new houses planned for the community, the current owners were confident in our ability to elevate The Georgia Club and positively increase home values, while continuing to provide members with an excellent level of service,” Concert Senior Vice President Jordan Peace said in a news release announcing the acquisition.

The acquisition comes amid a post-pandemic surge in popularity for the sport. Last year, a record 45 million Americans played golf, both on-course and off-course at driving ranges or venues like Topgolf, according to research from the National Golf Foundation. A record 531 million rounds was also played in 2023, surpassing the previous high of 529 million from 2021.

This is Concert’s third acquisition of a club in Georgia and its 36th addition to its portfolio. The company also owns the County Club of Roswell and West Lake Country Club near Augusta.

The firm has acquired several other clubs outside of Georgia this year, including ones in California, New Jersey and Florida.