Jon Birdsong and his co-investor David Cummings, the serial entrepreneurs behind Atlanta Ventures and the Atlanta Tech Village, recently acquired 53 buildings and several acres of parking lots across 10 blocks of South Downtown. Their plan to turn the area into a thriving hub for startups and entrepreneurs meshes well with the proposed boutique hotel, Birdsong said.

Credit: Fulton County Credit: Fulton County “We couldn’t be more elated about them getting closer to opening,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They’re a tremendous addition to the momentum that is occurring in South Downtown.” Mississippi-based Thrash acquired the 74-year-old building in 2022 for $16 million through a subsidiary, according to Fulton County property records. The transaction and hotel plans were first reported by real estate publication Bisnow. Neither Thrash nor Wyndham responded to a request for comment. Originally an office building, the structure was slated to be converted into a hotel in 2016 by South Carolina-based Sejwad Hospitality, Bisnow reported at the time. The company paid nearly $5 million for the building and planned to transform it into a Choice Hotels International Cambria location, but that project never came to fruition. It went through foreclosure in 2021.

David Mitchell, executive director of the Atlanta Preservation Center, said the new adaptive reuse project adds to a sense of historic preservation taking place in South Downtown.

“This respectful approach to retain our city’s character and integrity means more now than ever,” he said.

Before Birdsong and Cummings acquired their South Downtown portfolio, it was owned by German developer Newport RE over several years and became one of the city’s most high-profile revitalization projects. Despite renovating some of the buildings, Newport’s vision fell apart last year, nearly leading to the properties going through foreclosure before Birdsong and Cummings stepped in to buy the portfolio.

Explore Spiller Park opens fourth location in South Downtown development

Birdsong said the Origin Hotel Atlanta team has been working out of Atlanta Tech Village Mason’s at 170 Mitchell St., a co-working space that was among his team’s first investments once acquiring the properties. The duo’s plans include installing another Atlanta Tech Village location within the 115-year-old Sylvan hotel building while growing the neighborhood’s retail, restaurant and bar scene.

The Original Hotel Atlanta is slated to include an onsite restaurant called Butter + Scotch and private event space on its top floor.

“Right now, we do not have a hotel plan, so we welcome (boutique hotels) with very open arms,” Birdsong said, who added that partner developers should later bring apartments to South Downtown. “It’s really energizing to see other talent and ambitious folks building side-by-side with you.”

Future of Downtown

This story is part of an occasional series by the AJC to look at the future of Atlanta’s downtown. Several high-profile developments are poised to bring billions of dollars into the city’s core while it continues to grapple with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and a challenging real estate financing market. Downtown will also soon garner international attention when the World Cup comes to Atlanta in 2026, providing a deadline for the city and downtown stakeholders to make promised improvements.