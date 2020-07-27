Seven more TSA workers in Atlanta test positive for COVID-19

Three of the employees worked at the Atlanta airport last week at the main security checkpoint. The other four last worked at the airport July 17, June 17, March 17 and Feb. 20, according to TSA.

In the past, TSA has closed down the checkpoint for deep cleaning after screening officers tested positive, causing long lines and wait times. This time, the main checkpoint has continued with regular operations. The agency says the checkpoints are now instead cleaned hourly and overnight.