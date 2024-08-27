Breaking: Murder suspect dead after shooting Atlanta officer, officials say
Business

Brothers accused of operating $61M crypto Ponzi scheme, SEC suit says

SEC says brothers defrauded more than 80 investors to fuel ‘lavish lifestyles’ of luxury cars and multimillion-dollar homes.
Two brothers face charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission in an alleged Ponzi scheme in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

Credit: File Photo

Credit: File Photo

Two brothers face charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission in an alleged Ponzi scheme in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
By
31 minutes ago

Two brothers have been accused of operating a Ponzi scheme that resulted in more than 80 investors being defrauded to fuel what the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleges were the men’s “lavish lifestyles” of high-end cars and expensive houses.

Tanner S. Adam, 38, of Miami, and Jonathan L. Adam, 42, of Angelton, Texas, were sued Monday by the SEC in U.S. District Court in Atlanta. The brothers are accused of offering and selling misrepresented cryptocurrency-related securities, the lawsuit says. The investments were allegedly sold throughout the country, including in Georgia, to raise at least $61.5 million between January 2023 and June 2024.

The lawsuit alleges at least $53.9 million of those funds were either misappropriated on personal expenses — including condos, houses, cars and recreational vehicles — or were used to pay interest, finders fees to people who connected them with investors and other prior investors.

“As we allege, the Adam brothers promised their investors high returns on a crypto investment that did not exist, and then used investor funds to make Ponzi-like payments and to purchase designer goods, recreational vehicles and million-dollar homes,” Justin Jeffries of SEC’s Atlanta Regional Office said in a news release.

The Adam brothers did not have listed legal representation as of Tuesday afternoon. Neither Tanner Adam nor Jonathan Adam could be immediately reached for comment.

Jonathan Adam was convicted in 2004 in Kansas on three felony securities law violations, according to the SEC. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison and was ordered to pay more than $314,000 in restitution.

ExploreMarietta man gets nearly 8 years in prison for running $110M Ponzi scheme

Through two Wyoming-based companies, GCZ Global LLC and Triten Financial Group LLC, the Adam brothers offered investors automated crypto-trading products that promised up to 13.5% monthly investment returns, according to the complaint.

The SEC alleges the brothers falsely told investors Jonathan Adam had created a “bot” that operates on a crypto asset trading platform to identify arbitrage trading opportunities, which is when an asset is sold across markets at different prices to make a quick profit. The investors were allegedly told their funds would go into a lending pool that would fund “flash loans” to complete these trades. Jonathan Adam is also accused of hiding his prior felony convictions from investors.

The SEC alleges the lending pool and “bot” tool did not exist. This allowed the brothers to carry out an alleged Ponzi scheme, the SEC said, where new investor funds are used to pay off prior investors while creating the illusion of a profitable venture.

With the raised funds, Tanner Adam is accused of making a down payment and installments to build a $30 million condo in Miami, while Jonathan Adam allegedly used at least $480,000 to purchase cars, trucks and recreational vehicles.

ExploreCrypto exchange Bakkt raises doubts about its future

This latest SEC lawsuit comes on the heels of an SEC complaint filed earlier this month against an Alpharetta company, Drive Planning, and its founder and chief executive, Russell Todd Burkhalter, who are accused of operating a $300 million Ponzi scheme. Drive allegedly sold fraudulent real estate loans as investments.

In the Adam brothers’ case, the SEC said it obtained emergency asset freezes against the men and their companies. The SEC said the agency is seeking permanent injunctions against the defendants alongside the repayment of investors and other civil penalties.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NY state urges appeals court to uphold Donald Trump’s nearly $500 million civil fraud...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hunter Biden's lawyer accuses prosecutors of trying to smear him with salacious details...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Lin Wood hit with $4.5M defamation verdict in fight with former colleagues
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ex-gang leader accused in Tupac Shakur killing won't be released on bond, judge rules21m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson1h ago
Labor Day weekend: Summer finale means busy roads and Atlanta airport
Environmental regulator reevaluating key permit for $7.6B Hyundai plant
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new immigration law takes effect
Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson1h ago
Few surprises expected as Falcons cut down to 53-man roster Tuesday