Bakkt was founded in 2018 as the bitcoin-trading exchange subsidiary of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), and was initially supported by blue-chip names like Microsoft and Starbucks. Loeffler left Bakkt in 2019 after she was appointed to the Senate by Gov. Brian Kemp. Bakkt later spun out of ICE and went public in 2021.

In the Wednesday filing, Bakkt said it is attempting to grow revenue to support its operations but “there is significant uncertainty associated with our expansion to new markets and the growth of our revenue base given the rapidly evolving environment associated with crypto assets.”

The company said it is also seeking other sources of capital.

“If we cannot continue as a viable entity, our stockholders would likely lose most or all of their investment in us,” Bakkt said in the filing.

An email seeking comment from Bakkt’s media department was not immediately returned.

In recent years, the crypto world has been rocked by a series of scandals, including fraud at the FTX exchange that led to its co-founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, being convicted and sentenced to prison. The turmoil has hurt operators across the industry as values of digital currencies, including bitcoin, have seen wild swings.

Bakkt stock ended trading Wednesday at $1.45 per share. Shares peaked at more than $40 in 2021, the year Chicago-based Victory Park Capital acquired Bakkt through a special-purpose acquisition company and took it public.

The next year, ICE reported a more than $1 billion loss on its remaining stake in the company.

In its most recent quarterly filing, Bakkt reported a loss of $147.1 million through the first nine months of 2023. The company previously reported a loss of $1.67 billion during the same nine-month period in 2022, according to an SEC filing. As of Sept. 30, Bakkt reported having less than $100 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on hand.

ICE is an owner and operator of various commodity and stock exchanges and one of the most powerful forces in global finance. ICE established Bakkt to create a futures exchange for bitcoin, making it something institutional investors would trade with mechanisms to curtail manipulation and fraud. ICE also saw promise for bitcoin in payments.

The Bakkt name, in fact, was a play on words, signaling to the cautious that, with the exchange, crypto was a safe place to trade. ICE CEO Jeff Sprecher appointed Loeffler, his spouse, as Bakkt CEO when it launched as an ICE subsidiary.

In late 2019, Kemp chose Loeffler to fill the seat of U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson and she stepped down from the company. Loeffler, a Republican, failed in her bid to win election to the seat, losing to Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock in a runoff in January 2021.

Former Citigroup executive Gavin Michael has served as Bakkt CEO since 2021.