Ruling in trade secrets dispute delayed till 2021

The commission postponed until Feb. 10 its decision on the fight between two South Korean companies, SK Innovation and LG Energy Solution, formerly known as LG Chem. The ITC did not provide a reason for the delay. It previously put off the decision in October.

SK is building a $2.6 billion factory to make batteries for Ford and Volkswagen electric vehicles off I-85 in Jackson County. Georgia gave it about $300 million in state grants and other incentives.