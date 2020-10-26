Ruling delayed on Korean battery dispute

The U.S. International Trade Commission said that it will issue a ruling in the legal dispute on Dec. 10. The ruling had been expected on Monday, and the Washington-based panel did not provide a reason for the delay. The commission’s ruling can be appealed.

The case could have a huge impact on one of the largest economic development projects in state history. South Korea’s SK Innovation plans to open a $2.6 billion factory that will make batteries for electric vehicles made by Ford and Volkswagen. Georgia gave the company $300 million in grants, free land and other incentives.