Business

Fourth Ward developer envisions 2 more apartment towers near Beltline

Two planned apartment buildings comprise the final phase of New City’s large Fourth Ward district
Mailchimp opens its new headquarters in Fourth Ward on North Angier Ave in Atlanta. Photo taken on Monday, Feb 5, 2024. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Mailchimp opens its new headquarters in Fourth Ward on North Angier Ave in Atlanta. Photo taken on Monday, Feb 5, 2024. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

The Fourth Ward district along the Beltline’s bustling Eastside trail already has redefined the area’s skyline, but the project’s developer envisions two more high-rises overlooking the fast-changing neighborhood.

New City Properties recently filed paperwork to build two apartment buildings at its Fourth Ward campus near Ralph McGill Boulevard. Each tower could be as tall as 20 stories and would combine for up to 780 apartments in one of Atlanta’s fastest-growing — and most expensive — residential markets.

The developer submitted the apartment tower plans to the Beltline’s Design Review Committee, an advisory board that will review the proposal during its 5 p.m. Tuesday meeting. The submission calls it the “final phase” of the larger Fourth Ward mixed-use district, which currently includes two office towers, the boutique Forth hotel and the 18-story Overline Residences.

“We are incredibly excited about this next phase of the Fourth Ward project and continuing our thesis of bringing in world-class architects to work in our hometown,” New City President Jim Irwin told the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Irwin did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s requests for comment.

ExploreFourth Ward’s eclectic designs aim to inspire Beltline visitors

New City paid $34 million in 2017 to buy 12 acres from Georgia Power to establish its mixed-use district. The company, which redeveloped the Beltline’s Kroger into 725 Ponce, aspired to play a pivotal role in transforming the area into a modern walkable destination for residents, tourists and office workers.

In recent years, New City added another 4 acres to its campus, which is next to Historic Fourth Ward Park. The parcels, which are targeted for the new apartment construction, include the former Venkman’s restaurant and music venue, New City’s temporary offices, a dog park and a surface parking lot.

The Overline Residences are the first residential tower within New City Properties' Fourth Ward project.

Credit: Douglas Friedman for New City Properties

icon to expand image

Credit: Douglas Friedman for New City Properties

The properties are zoned for high-density residential and commercial uses, but New City is requesting several variances from the Beltline committee related to sidewalks, curb cuts and landscape buffers.

Project renderings were not available, and the phase’s final designs are preliminary. New City hired Berlin-based architecture firm Barkow Leibinger to design the buildings and surrounding landscaping.

Each apartment building would have three levels of underground parking, community spaces and retail. The developer also aims to build a new pedestrian bridge over North Angier Avenue to connect to the office buildings’ plaza.

Fourth Ward’s office buildings are anchored by Atlanta email marketing firm Mailchimp, which opened its roughly 360,000-square-foot headquarters earlier this year. A third office tower has been designed and is ready to begin construction once the first two finish leasing, Irwin previously told the AJC. He cited metro Atlanta’s lagging office demand for the wait-and-see approach.

ExploreAtlanta’s office market is resetting. That creates pain and opportunity

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matt Reynolds

Mayor Dickens celebrates new affordable housing complex in southwest Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Dewberry’s trademark dispute could pierce the ‘corporate veil’
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Denials of insurance in ‘high crime’ areas seen as ‘legal redlining’
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton County expects a smooth election after a tumultuous presidential race in 2020
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

TV show puts metro Atlanta Black beauty founders in the spotlight
Opinion: Cars costing less than $20,000 are almost extinct
How Atlanta’s top business leaders are using AI in the workplace
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HBO

John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
EXCLUSIVE
‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: State Election Board chair wants his GOP peers to...
Living in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids