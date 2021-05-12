Piedmont Healthcare in talks to add Augusta hospitals

Piedmont Healthcare plans to expand its reach to Augusta by bringing University Health Care System’s three hospitals into its network, according to an announcement on Wednesday.
The Piedmont and University systems said they had entered negotiations to make University Health a regional “hub” for Piedmont’s clinical services in the greater Augusta area.
University Health Care System is a nonprofit system that operates urgent care facilities, nursing homes and physician practices in addition to its hospitals. The deal is just the latest expansion move by Piedmont, which announced earlier this month that it is buying four Georgia hospitals from HCA Healthcare.
“We are excited about the potential of partnering with University Health Care System to serve the patients of the greater Augusta region,” said Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare.
The systems have signed a non-binding letter-of-Intent, allowing them to negotiate a deal.