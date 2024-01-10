One of few remaining North Atlantic right whale calves gravely injured

Boat strikes and entanglements in fishing gear are the biggest threats to the whales.

“These two are kind of the poster child for what’s happening with right whales, and the risk to right whales,” Thompson said.

Thompson said scientists hope to spot the mother and calf pair during previously scheduled aerial surveys this week and are also counting on the public to document sightings from at least 500 yards away.

“Any sighting is really helpful and then we can send out our teams to confirm,” Thompson said.

Environmental advocates seized on the news to highlight a pending regulation that would make a series of changes to right whale protections, including applying speed limits to smaller boats.

“It’s been almost a year and a half since the Biden administration proposed the new vessel speed rule to help protect North Atlantic right whales from this very threat – boat strikes,” Gib Brogan of Oceana said in a statement. “Today we’re still waiting for the government to do what it knows needs to be done.”

