Northside Hospital breaks ground on new facility

Northside Hospital recently broke ground on new facility.Dan Fellner, CEO of Georgia Urology, and Bridgett Chasko, CFO of Georgia Urology, were on hand for the groundbreaking.The west Cobb medical center will serve residents of Smyrna, Vinings and surrounding communities. .Emily Mack (left) and Jennifer Stankley, both with Northside Cherokee community relations, and Lee Echols, VP of marketing and communications, took part in the event.The three-story, 60,000-square-foot building is expected to open January 2023

