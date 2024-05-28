Business

Norfolk Southern’s board names new chair after shakeup

Claude Mongeau, former CEO of Canadian National Railway Co., will lead the the Atlanta-based railroad’s board
The Norfolk Southern headquarters building looms over W. Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

The Norfolk Southern headquarters building looms over W. Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern has named a new chairman of its board after its prior leader was voted off the board amid a fight for control between the company and an activist investor group.

Claude Mongeau, former CEO of Canadian National Railway Co., will become Norfolk Southern’s board chair effective immediately. He has served on Norfolk Southern’s board since 2019.

Claude Mongeau, former CEO of Canadian National Railway Co., is now chair of the board of Norfolk Southern. Source: Norfolk Southern

The appointment comes after the company’s shareholders earlier this month voted in 10 of Norfolk Southern’s 13 proposed board members, while voting out three of the company’s nominees — including board chair Amy Miles.

Shareholders instead elected three candidates nominated by Ohio-based activist investor firm Ancora Holdings Group.

“During this critical time for our storied franchise, I look forward to collaborating with the board and know we all are committed to holding management accountable to deliver on our promises to shareholders,” Mongeau said in a written statement. “The board has appreciated the engagement with shareholders over the last few months and shares their urgency around enhancing service, improving network operations, and broad-based productivity gains to close the gap with our peers.”

Norfolk Southern faced the proxy fight after incurring more than $1.6 billion of charges since its February 2023 derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio.

ExploreNorfolk Southern reaches $310M settlement of fed probes into Ohio wreck

Former Delta Air Lines CEO Richard Anderson, who is joining Norfolk Southern’s board after being nominated by the railroad and elected by shareholders, will become chair of the compensation committee.

Richard Anderson, former CEO of Delta Air Lines, is now on the board of Norfolk Southern and chair of its compensation committee. Source: Norfolk Southern

Anderson said in a written statement that the board is “taking the results of our recent Annual Meeting seriously, particularly as it relates to executive compensation.”

And Francesco DeBiase, former global chief supply chain officer at McDonald’s Corp., will become chair of the governance and nominating committee on Norfolk Southern’s board. DeBiase has been on the board since last year.

Francesca A. DeBiase, former global chief supply chain officer of McDonald's Corp., is now on the board of Norfolk Southern and chair of its governance and nominating committee. Source: Norfolk Southern

