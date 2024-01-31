New Cox Automotive electric vehicle battery facility opens in Conyers

The automotive services and mobility technology giant Cox Automotive opened its newest electric vehicle (EV) battery solutions center in Conyers on Wednesday, the company announced.
The facility, located in Rockdale County about 25 miles east of Atlanta at 2084 Lake Industrial Court, will focus on extending the life of existing EV batteries and facilitating recycling of battery materials. It will offer storage, logistics, diagnostics, repair and other solutions for EV manufacturers, car dealers and fleet operators, Cox Automotive said in a news release.
The center is located just 20 minutes from the Ascend Elements Covington battery recycling facility and about 30 minutes from the future home of Rivian’s $5 billion EV factory near Rutledge in southern Morgan and Walton counties.
The Conyers facility is the latest to join the company’s network of EV solutions centers, which has existing locations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Belleville, Michigan, Las Vegas and one in the Netherlands.
“The geographic expansion of our EV battery service network reinforces our dedication to both our customers and the growth of the new and used electric vehicle market in the U.S.,” Lea Malloy, Cox Automotive’s assistant vice president of EV battery solutions, said in a statement.
A record 1.2 million EVs were sold in the U.S. in 2023, but sales have cooled in recent quarters, according to analysis from Kelley Blue Book, which is owned by Cox Automotive.
Cox Automotive and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are owned by same parent company, Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises.
