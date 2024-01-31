New Cox Automotive electric vehicle battery facility opens in Conyers

The automotive services and mobility technology giant Cox Automotive opened its newest electric vehicle (EV) battery solutions center in Conyers on Wednesday, the company announced.

The facility, located in Rockdale County about 25 miles east of Atlanta at 2084 Lake Industrial Court, will focus on extending the life of existing EV batteries and facilitating recycling of battery materials. It will offer storage, logistics, diagnostics, repair and other solutions for EV manufacturers, car dealers and fleet operators, Cox Automotive said in a news release.

The center is located just 20 minutes from the Ascend Elements Covington battery recycling facility and about 30 minutes from the future home of Rivian’s $5 billion EV factory near Rutledge in southern Morgan and Walton counties.