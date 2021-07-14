New company taking over currency exchange locations at Hartsfield-Jackson

The airport agreed to a reduced rent starting in September 2019 in an effort to maintain currency exchange services for travelers — even though it meant a $2.3 million reduction in receipts from Travelex.

Then the pandemic hit and decimated international travel. After Travelex locations closed, the transfer of the contract was delayed by negotiations between Travelex, Business Travel Services and the city.

The Atlanta city council transportation committee on Wednesday voted in favor of the contract transfer and to further reduce rent due to the downturn in international traffic. The deal now goes to the full council for approval.

Hartsfield-Jackson said it is “fully confident BTS will be prepared to begin operations as soon as possible in order to capitalize on the increase in international travel.”