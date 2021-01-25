NCR to buy Cardtronics for $2.5 billion

NCR agreed to pay about $2.5 billion in cash and assumed debt to acquire Houston-based Cardtronics, according to a news release. The price is unchanged from NCR’s original offer of $39 per share. The deal is expected to close by the middle of this year.

NCR outbid a partnership of two investment funds, Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital. Because Cardtronics previously had reached an agreement to sell to that partnership, it will pay a $32.6 million breakup fee.