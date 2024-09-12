Microsoft outages being reported for users of 365 products

Internet users reported outages Thursday morning related to certain Microsoft products, according to Downdetector.
Reports of outages involving Microsoft 365 products surged about 8 a.m. Eastern according to the website.
“We’re investigating an issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” the company said in a post on X. “Please look for MO888473 in the admin center for more details and further updates.”
In a separate post on X, formerly Twitter, Microsoft’s Azure Support group said it is investigating reports of potential issues with connection to Microsoft products from AT&T networks.
Users online specifically complained on social media about connection issues with Outlook email and video conferencing tool Teams.
