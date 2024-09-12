Breaking: Microsoft outages being reported for users of 365 products
Business

Microsoft outages being reported for users of 365 products

Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. (Tomasz Bidermann/Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. (Tomasz Bidermann/Dreamstime/TNS)
By
Updated 18 minutes ago

Internet users reported outages Thursday morning related to certain Microsoft products, according to Downdetector.

Reports of outages involving Microsoft 365 products surged about 8 a.m. Eastern according to the website.

“We’re investigating an issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” the company said in a post on X. “Please look for MO888473 in the admin center for more details and further updates.”

In a separate post on X, formerly Twitter, Microsoft’s Azure Support group said it is investigating reports of potential issues with connection to Microsoft products from AT&T networks.

Users online specifically complained on social media about connection issues with Outlook email and video conferencing tool Teams.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is working to learn more.

-This is a developing story. Return to AJC.com for updates.

About the Author

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Why Georgia is using federally banned companies on its Affordable Care Act website
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Google faces a new antitrust trial after ruling declaring search engine a monopoly
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stellantis recalls 1.5M Ram trucks to fix software bug that can disable stability control
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Opinion: Shortage of used cars pushing prices higher, likely for years2h ago
Atlanta music icon Jermaine Dupri says AI ‘not good for our industry’
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw terminated, replaced by CFO
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Did Tuesday’s presidential debate change the dynamics of the race?
Bradley’s Buzz: If Cousins isn’t healthy, the Falcons are in a world of hurt
Georgia man speeding to Christmas dinner in crash that killed boy, 6, sent to prison