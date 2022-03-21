MGM is now , owned by Amazon.MGM is now , owned by Amazon.Amazon has completed its purchase of MGM for $8.45 billion.Mike Hopkins, Amazon's senior vice president, issued a statement.We welcome MGM employees, creators, and talent to Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and we look forward to working together to create even more opportunities to deliver quality storytelling to our customers, Mike Hopkins, Amazon's senior vice president, via statement.We welcome MGM employees, creators, and talent to Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and we look forward to working together to create even more opportunities to deliver quality storytelling to our customers, Mike Hopkins, Amazon's senior vice president, via statement.Acquiring MGM's gigantic collection may enable Amazon to give other major streamers a run for their money.Acquiring MGM's gigantic collection may enable Amazon to give other major streamers a run for their money.Some of MGM's movies and series include 'James Bond,' 'Rocky,' 'The Addams Family' and 'The Handmaid's Tale.'.Some of MGM's movies and series include 'James Bond,' 'Rocky,' 'The Addams Family' and 'The Handmaid's Tale.'.Some of MGM's movies and series include 'James Bond,' 'Rocky,' 'The Addams Family' and 'The Handmaid's Tale.'.Some of MGM's movies and series include 'James Bond,' 'Rocky,' 'The Addams Family' and 'The Handmaid's Tale.'.It is not yet known whether the FTC will challenge the acquisition.The Verge reports the EU's antitrust commission has no issue with Amazon's purchase.The commission reportedly said that the “transaction would raise no competition concerns” since the "overlaps" between the two companies are "limited."