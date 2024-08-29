Business

Injured man ID’d in incident that killed 2 at Delta maintenance center

The fatal incident occurred early Tuesday morning near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
Multiple Atlanta Fire Rescue Department units and police park outside a Delta Maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Atlanta. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Multiple Atlanta Fire Rescue Department units and police park outside a Delta Maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Atlanta. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
A person severely injured in an incident at Delta Air Lines’ maintenance center in Atlanta on Tuesday was identified Thursday as a Griffin resident.

Two workers died and Griffin resident Caleb Pline was badly hurt in an explosion while aircraft maintenance work was being done, according to an incident report released Thursday afternoon. Pline was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital by emergency crews and has been hospitalized since the incident.

The two people who were killed in the explosion were earlier identified as Mirko Marweg, 58, who lived in Stone Mountain, and Luis Aldarondo, 37, who lived in Newnan.

The incident occurred at Delta’s wheel and brake shop at its massive TechOps maintenance center near the international terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Atlanta firefighters and police responded to the scene on Maynard H. Jackson Jr. Boulevard after 5 a.m. The explosion occurred while aircraft wheel components were being disassembled for maintenance in the shop. The wheel was not attached to a plane at the time, according to Delta.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it is investigating. Delta said it is working with authorities.

The wheel and brake shop is a specialty shop inside Delta TechOps, which is the airline’s aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul operation.

In the shop, work is done for planned maintenance of Delta’s fleet of planes. Wheel and brake assemblies may be removed from aircraft when they arrive at a hangar and undergo planned maintenance work, according to Delta.

Delta TechOps President John Laughter wrote in a memo to employees on the day of the incident: “We are extending our full support to their families at this difficult time and conducting an investigation to determine what happened.”

“This news is heartbreaking for all of us,” he added.

