Breaking: FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines, shots should be available in days
Business

Lockheed Martin marks 70 years of C-130 aircraft in flight

Military plane known as Hercules is still being made today in Cobb County.
A C-130J cargo aircraft undergoes construction at Lockheed Martin's manufacturing facility in Marietta on Thursday, Aug. 22. (Seeger Gray/AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

A C-130J cargo aircraft undergoes construction at Lockheed Martin's manufacturing facility in Marietta on Thursday, Aug. 22. (Seeger Gray/AJC)
By
32 minutes ago

Inside the cavernous Lockheed Martin aircraft manufacturing plant at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, employees Thursday celebrated nearly 70 years of flight for the C-130 tactical airlifter — built in Marietta as the longest-running military aircraft production line in history.

Since the first flight on Aug. 23, 1954, of the large turboprop plane now known as the Hercules, it has been used to drop bombs, spy on targets and attack them with cannons, according to Lockheed Martin. It has also been used for humanitarian missions around the world.

Its cargo hold is fully pressurized and can be reconfigured to carry troops, passengers, equipment or stretchers. Its longevity is due to its versatility for a variety of missions.

Rod McLean, the vice president of Lockheed Martin's Marietta site, speaks to employees at the manufacturing facility in Marietta on Thursday, Aug. 22. (Seeger Gray/AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Rod McLean, Lockheed Martin’s vice president and general manager of the Marietta site, said the anniversary “just signifies how Lockheed Martin is one of the key cornerstones of Cobb County and the metro Atlanta region’s economy.”

In Cobb County, there are daily flights overhead of C-130s used for training by air reserve crews at Dobbins, or for test flights of new C-130Js just built.

A sign commemorates the C-130J “Super Herc” cargo aircraft at Lockheed Martin's manufacturing facility in Marietta on Thursday, Aug. 22. (Seeger Gray/AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

During an all-employee event Thursday for the anniversary, Lockheed Martin also honored four employees who have worked there for at least 60 years.

C-130 history

The birth of the C-130 stretches back to the United States’ entry into the Korean War. The U.S. Air Force commissioned what was then Lockheed Aircraft Corp. to build a military cargo transport that could airlift combat troops and deliver them to small airfields.

After successful prototypes were built in Burbank, California, Lockheed moved the C-130 program to its facility in Marietta, then known as Lockheed-Georgia Company.

Since then, more than 2,700 C-130s have been ordered or delivered to more than 60 nations. The version currently manufactured in Marietta is the C-130J Super Hercules.

An employee works on a C-130J cargo aircraft at Lockheed Martin's manufacturing facility in Marietta on Thursday, Aug. 22. (Seeger Gray/AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

C-130s have been used for airdrops, deliveries, medical transport or other passenger transport during humanitarian crises, including in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. In January, the Georgia Air National Guard received its first of eight C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters, though the Savannah-based 165th Airlift Wing has operated several other variants of the Hercules over the years.

C-130s have also been used to fight fires and are deployed by the Air Force Reserve Command’s Hurricane Hunters weather reconnaissance squadron, which flies into the eyes of hurricanes to measure wind speed and barometric pressure and improve accuracy of National Hurricane Center forecasts.

There have also been some tragedies. Among them, in 2018, a C-130 crashed onto Ga. 21 shortly after takeoff from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Nine airmen in the Puerto Rico National Guard were killed.

The future for Hercules

It’s yet to be seen what the ultimate life span of C-130 production will be. The volume of C-130Js built in Marietta has declined to about 20 a year from 34 back in 2012. The peak year for C-130 deliveries was early on in the production line, in 1957, when 140 were delivered in one year.

“I would have told you in 2010 that we wouldn’t be producing C-130Js in 2020,” said Lockheed Martin Aeronautics President Greg Ulmer. “We’re going to be producing C-130Js in 2035 and beyond.”

Greg Ulmer, the president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, speaks to employees at Lockheed Martin's manufacturing facility in Marietta on Thursday, Aug. 22. (Seeger Gray/AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

That forecast is based on a combination of firm orders for production into the 2030s and expectations to sell more C-130s, according to McLean.

The International Association of Machinists union, which represents workers at the Marietta plant, said it has been “actively working on Capitol Hill to maintain the current productions levels” of the C-130J. The union and members of Congress in May pushed for funding for the C-130J program in the federal government’s fiscal year 2025 budget, and warned there could be negative consequences of a drop in production.

“IAM Local 709 members in Marietta have consistently produced superior aircraft,” said IAM Southern Territory General Vice President Craig Martin in a written statement. “These jobs are crucial not only for this community but also for supporting jobs across Georgia and the nation. We are proud of our members’ work and look forward to celebrating future milestones.”

Employees clap during a presentation about the C-130J cargo aircraft at Lockheed Martin's manufacturing facility in Marietta on Thursday, Aug. 22. (Seeger Gray/AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

A timeline of the C-130

Aug. 23, 1954: First flight of YC-130 prototype at Burbank, California

1955: The first production C-130 is flown at the Lockheed-Georgia facility in Marietta

1956: The C-130A, the first production model of the C-130, enters service

1957: A record 140 C-130s are delivered in a single year

1961: Lockheed becomes an integrated assembly line and is a pilot plant in the South to then-President John F. Kennedy’s equal opportunity policy

1994: C-130J Super Hercules production begins in Marietta

1998: C-130J enters service

2012: Peak production of the C-130J with 34 aircraft produced in a single year

2015: The 2500th Hercules is delivered to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta

2024: Lockheed Martin celebrates 70 years since the first flight of the C-130

Source: Lockheed Martin

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photo

Chick-fil-A to launch streaming service, plans TV series, report says
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Scion of a TV dynasty is building a sports tech disrupter in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lionsgate pulls ‘Megalopolis’ trailer containing fabricated quotes
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Delta sends off Paralympians to Paris
Ireland sees Georgia Tech opener as way to strengthen business ties
Scion of a TV dynasty is building a sports tech disrupter in Atlanta
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Did Orlando Arcia stare down Bryce Harper? ‘I was just enjoying my home run’
Atlanta locations used in Amazon’s ‘Jackpot!’ starring John Cena, Awkwafina
This Atlanta suburb is drawing many immigrants from the border