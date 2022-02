For the sixth year, CEO magazine ranked Kennesaw State’s Executive Master of Business Administration degree as the best in Georgia.The program was also ranked third best in the U.S. and No. 9 in the world.Coles College is one of the largest business schools in Georgia, with more than 7,000 students.The 19-month program offers executive coaching and a customized curriculum.There are about 45 working professionals enrolled annually in EMBA program