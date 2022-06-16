Combined Shape Caption

Internet Explorer has been retired , after nearly 27 years.Internet Explorer is no longer supported by Microsoft.The first version of the browser was launched in 1995.The tech giant announced its intention to move away from Internet Explorer last year.It is now encouraging users to try its Edge browser that was launched in 2015.Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. , Sean Lyndersay, general manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise, via a May 2021 blog post.NBC News reports that in the early 2000s, Internet Explorer's market share was over 90%.But many users complained that Internet Explorer was susceptible to hacks and crashed frequently.As users turned to browser alternatives, its market share began to drop.NBC News reports that Google's Chrome browser presently leads the pack with a 65% market share.Apple's Safari holds 19% while Edge sits slightly ahead of Firefox with a 4% market share