BreakingNews
OPINION | Geoff Duncan: Why I’m voting for Biden and other Republicans should, too
Business

Atlanta staffing firm to pay $2.7M for contact tracing security issues

Federal investigators find Insight Global violated the False Claims Act while handling COVID-19 contact tracing data
The new Twelve24 building towers over nearby Perimeter Mall.

Credit: Courtesy/Trammell Crow Company

Credit: Courtesy/Trammell Crow Company

The new Twelve24 building towers over nearby Perimeter Mall.
By
30 minutes ago

A metro Atlanta staffing agency agreed to a $2.7 million settlement for exposing the private medical information of about 72,000 people while assisting with COVID-19 contact tracing during the height of the pandemic, according to federal prosecutors.

Dunwoody-based Insight Global agreed to pay the penalty as part of a U.S. Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs investigation, according to a May 1 news release. The Pennsylvania Department of Health paid Insight Global nearly $23 million to administer the state’s contact tracing program in 2020 but fired the firm the following year after the company sustained a data breach.

Insight Global identified and contacted Pennsylvania residents who had been exposed to COVID-19 so they could quarantine, but the company stored their names, contact information and health data in unauthorized Google accounts. Prosecutors say those data files were not password protected and were publicly accessible. The company’s contract had required Insight Global to safeguard such data.

A former Insight Global contractor acted as a whistleblower, filing a federal lawsuit that alleged the company secured its Pennsylvania contract while knowing it lacked the necessary cybersecurity systems. The whistleblower will receive nearly $500,000 from the settlement.

An Insight Global spokesperson said the company took remedial action before the DOJ began its investigation, adding that “we continue to make (data security) a top priority.” Prosecutors said Insight Global was made aware of the unsecure data in January 2021 but did not begin remediating the issue until three months later.

“While we believe that remediation was thorough and appropriate independent of the DOJ inquiry, we cooperated with their investigation, and we are pleased to have resolved this matter,” Insight Global said in a written statement.

Insight Global leases most of the 346,000 square-foot Twelve24 building near Perimeter Mall, a 16-story office tower that opened in spring 2020.

Explore16-story office building near Perimeter Mall sold for nearly $200M

The Associated Press assisted with this report.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

OPINION
Geoff Duncan: Why I’m voting for Biden and other Republicans should, too17m ago

Credit: AP

Nathan Wade, ex-Trump prosecutor, breaks silence on Fulton case
52m ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

In Atlanta, long lines of migrants downtown reflect surge at border

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Emory moves main graduation, Columbia cancels after campus protests
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Emory moves main graduation, Columbia cancels after campus protests
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

World Congress Center plots possible $1B future for 20 downtown acres
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Activist investor firm’s bid to take over Norfolk Southern gains steam
World Congress Center plots possible $1B future for 20 downtown acres
Meet Vanessa Coore Vernon, founder of Ponce City Market’s earthy oasis
Featured

Credit: Ben Hendren

OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta-based group had two horses in today's Kentucky Derby. How they fared