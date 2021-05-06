ajc logo
Hypersonic plane startup plans Doraville aircraft factory

Hypersonic plane startup Hermeus plans to open a factory in Atlanta. Source: Hermeus
Atlanta Airport Blog | 1 hour ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An Atlanta-based startup says it has leased a facility in Doraville to develop hypersonic planes.

The venture capital-backed company Hermeus aims to develop Mach 5 commercial aircraft that can fly more than 3,000 miles per hour. Such a plane would be capable of traveling from New York to London in 90 minutes.

Last year, Hermeus got $1.5 million in funding from the Department of Defense to work toward hypersonic travel, then announced it had raised $16 million in funding. In March, the company said it had struck an agreement with NASA for research and development of high-speed aircraft.

Still, there are many challenges when it comes to developing new aircraft, including funding and years or decades of development, as well as regulatory approvals, particularly for groundbreaking technology.

A rendering of the Hermeus Transporter. Startup Hermeus aims to develop hypersonic aircraft. Source: Hermeus
Hermeus said it plans to use the leased 110,000 square-foot former warehouse on DeKalb Technology Parkway in Doraville for light manufacturing, assembly and structural testing to “build the world’s fastest aircraft.” It said it also will use the facility as its headquarters “with space available for hundreds of employees.”

The company now has about 25 employees with plans to expand to 40 or 50 by the end of the year. Its website currently lists several openings, for jobs in avionics, flight sciences, propulsion, structures and other areas.

Hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus says it has secured this Doraville facility for an airplane factory. Source: Hermeus
Hermeus said it also has a test facility at nearby DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, where it opened offices in 2019 for a handful of employees. The company’s press release said it is “proving its commitment to Atlanta and expanding its footprint.”

“Atlanta offers us a unique opportunity to grow into a large, affordable facility within a thriving urban environment,” Hermeus founder and CEO AJ Piplica said in a written statement. “Georgia has a deep history in aviation, and we’re committed to growing our team right here as we build the future.”

