Hypersonic plane startup plans Doraville aircraft factory

Hermeus said it plans to use the leased 110,000 square-foot former warehouse on DeKalb Technology Parkway in Doraville for light manufacturing, assembly and structural testing to “build the world’s fastest aircraft.” It said it also will use the facility as its headquarters “with space available for hundreds of employees.”

The company now has about 25 employees with plans to expand to 40 or 50 by the end of the year. Its website currently lists several openings, for jobs in avionics, flight sciences, propulsion, structures and other areas.

Hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus says it has secured this Doraville facility for an airplane factory. Source: Hermeus

Hermeus said it also has a test facility at nearby DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, where it opened offices in 2019 for a handful of employees. The company’s press release said it is “proving its commitment to Atlanta and expanding its footprint.”

“Atlanta offers us a unique opportunity to grow into a large, affordable facility within a thriving urban environment,” Hermeus founder and CEO AJ Piplica said in a written statement. “Georgia has a deep history in aviation, and we’re committed to growing our team right here as we build the future.”