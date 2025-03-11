The Dow has sunk about 4% since Trump took office. The Nasdaq is off more than 11% in that time. The S&P 500 is likewise down, about 7%.

Fears of slower growth or even an economic contraction have started to be felt in the share prices of many companies, including ones from Georgia.

On Monday, Delta Air Lines halved its forecast for revenue growth in the first quarter to 3%-4%, down from its previous prediction of 7%-9%. The company in an SEC filing cited “the recent reduction in consumer and corporate confidence caused by increased macro uncertainty.”

Through market close Monday, Delta shares are down nearly 25% since Trump returned to the White House. But Delta’s announcement sent shares even lower in after hours trading.

Coca-Cola, meanwhile, has seen its shares rise nearly 14% since Trump’s swearing-in as of Monday’s close.

Some companies tied to international trade and travel have also seen their shares slip. Others, such as Genuine Parts, which sells auto parts, have seen share prices surge so far.

Others that saw shares surge in Trump’s first few weeks have largely seen those gains disappear in recent days.

The list below contains Georgia’s Fortune 500 companies and how their stocks have performed since Inauguration Day. Prices reflect the opening price on Jan. 21, the first trading day of the new Trump administration, and the closing price on Monday.

Aflac

Headquarters: Columbus

Sector: Insurance

Jan. 21: $106.32

Monday: $106.76

Change: +0.4%

AGCO

Headquarters: Duluth

Sector: Maker of agricultural equipment

Jan. 21: $101.91

Monday: $102.62

Change: +0.7%

Asbury Automotive

Headquarters: Duluth (but will soon relocate to Sandy Springs)

Sector: Automotive sales

Jan. 21: $248.57

Monday: $247.92

Change: -0.3%

Assurant

Headquarters: Atlanta (unincorporated Cobb County)

Sector: Insurance

Jan. 21: $213.06

Monday: $205.30

Change: -3.6%

Coca-Cola

Headquarters: Atlanta

Sector: Beverages

Jan. 21: $62.90

Monday: $71.45

Change: +13.6%

Delta Air Lines

Headquarters: Atlanta

Sector: Travel

Jan. 21: $66.76

Monday: $50.33

Change: -24.6%

Genuine Parts

Headquarters: Atlanta (unincorporated Cobb County)

Sectors: Automotive parts and retail

Jan. 21: $118.52

Monday: $129.02

Change: +8.9%

Global Payments

Headquarters: Atlanta

Sectors: Payments processing and financial technology

Jan. 21: $109.10

Monday: $97.07

Change: -11%

Graphic Packaging

Headquarters: Sandy Springs

Sector: Packaging

Jan. 21: $28.21

Monday: $27.56

Change: -2.3%

Home Depot

Headquarters: Vinings (unincorporated Cobb County)

Sectors: Home improvement and retail

Jan. 21: $413.00

Monday: $374.65

Change: -9.3%

Intercontinental Exchange

Headquarters: Sandy Springs

Sectors: Financial markets, exchanges and financial technology

Jan. 21: $149.74

Monday: $169.15

Change: +13%

Mohawk Industries

Headquarters: Calhoun

Sector: Flooring

Jan. 21: $130.78

Monday: $115.76

Change: -11.5%

Newell Brands

Headquarters: Sandy Springs

Sector: Consumer products

Jan. 21: $10.16

Monday: $6.73

Change: -33.8%

Norfolk Southern

Headquarters: Atlanta

Sector: Railroad

Jan. 21: $246.58

Monday: $239.10

Change: -3%

Primerica

Headquarters: Duluth

Sector: Financial services

Jan. 21: $293.57

Monday: $275.67

Change: -6.1%

PulteGroup

Headquarters: Atlanta

Sector: Homebuilding

Jan. 21: $119.30

Monday: $107.40

Change: -10%

Southern Company

Headquarters: Atlanta

Sector: Utilities

Jan. 21: $84.18

Monday: $92.96

Change: +10.4%

UPS

Headquarters: Sandy Springs

Sector: Logistics

Jan. 21: $130.42

Monday: $120.62

Change: -7.5%

— Staff writer Emma Hurt contributed to this report.