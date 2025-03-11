It’s been about seven weeks since President Donald Trump was sworn in.
In that time, Wall Street has experienced some wild swings, reacting negatively to Trump’s aggressive trade policies and steps to cut the federal government.
The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all fell sharply Monday after Trump in a televised interview on Sunday did not rule out a possible recession.
The Dow has sunk about 4% since Trump took office. The Nasdaq is off more than 11% in that time. The S&P 500 is likewise down, about 7%.
Fears of slower growth or even an economic contraction have started to be felt in the share prices of many companies, including ones from Georgia.
On Monday, Delta Air Lines halved its forecast for revenue growth in the first quarter to 3%-4%, down from its previous prediction of 7%-9%. The company in an SEC filing cited “the recent reduction in consumer and corporate confidence caused by increased macro uncertainty.”
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Through market close Monday, Delta shares are down nearly 25% since Trump returned to the White House. But Delta’s announcement sent shares even lower in after hours trading.
Coca-Cola, meanwhile, has seen its shares rise nearly 14% since Trump’s swearing-in as of Monday’s close.
Some companies tied to international trade and travel have also seen their shares slip. Others, such as Genuine Parts, which sells auto parts, have seen share prices surge so far.
Others that saw shares surge in Trump’s first few weeks have largely seen those gains disappear in recent days.
The list below contains Georgia’s Fortune 500 companies and how their stocks have performed since Inauguration Day. Prices reflect the opening price on Jan. 21, the first trading day of the new Trump administration, and the closing price on Monday.
Aflac
Headquarters: Columbus
Sector: Insurance
Jan. 21: $106.32
Monday: $106.76
Change: +0.4%
AGCO
Headquarters: Duluth
Sector: Maker of agricultural equipment
Jan. 21: $101.91
Monday: $102.62
Change: +0.7%
Asbury Automotive
Headquarters: Duluth (but will soon relocate to Sandy Springs)
Sector: Automotive sales
Jan. 21: $248.57
Monday: $247.92
Change: -0.3%
Assurant
Headquarters: Atlanta (unincorporated Cobb County)
Sector: Insurance
Jan. 21: $213.06
Monday: $205.30
Change: -3.6%
Coca-Cola
Headquarters: Atlanta
Sector: Beverages
Jan. 21: $62.90
Monday: $71.45
Change: +13.6%
Delta Air Lines
Headquarters: Atlanta
Sector: Travel
Jan. 21: $66.76
Monday: $50.33
Change: -24.6%
Genuine Parts
Headquarters: Atlanta (unincorporated Cobb County)
Sectors: Automotive parts and retail
Jan. 21: $118.52
Monday: $129.02
Change: +8.9%
Global Payments
Headquarters: Atlanta
Sectors: Payments processing and financial technology
Jan. 21: $109.10
Monday: $97.07
Change: -11%
Graphic Packaging
Headquarters: Sandy Springs
Sector: Packaging
Jan. 21: $28.21
Monday: $27.56
Change: -2.3%
Home Depot
Headquarters: Vinings (unincorporated Cobb County)
Sectors: Home improvement and retail
Jan. 21: $413.00
Monday: $374.65
Change: -9.3%
Intercontinental Exchange
Headquarters: Sandy Springs
Sectors: Financial markets, exchanges and financial technology
Jan. 21: $149.74
Monday: $169.15
Change: +13%
Mohawk Industries
Headquarters: Calhoun
Sector: Flooring
Jan. 21: $130.78
Monday: $115.76
Change: -11.5%
Newell Brands
Headquarters: Sandy Springs
Sector: Consumer products
Jan. 21: $10.16
Monday: $6.73
Change: -33.8%
Norfolk Southern
Headquarters: Atlanta
Sector: Railroad
Jan. 21: $246.58
Monday: $239.10
Change: -3%
Primerica
Headquarters: Duluth
Sector: Financial services
Jan. 21: $293.57
Monday: $275.67
Change: -6.1%
PulteGroup
Headquarters: Atlanta
Sector: Homebuilding
Jan. 21: $119.30
Monday: $107.40
Change: -10%
Southern Company
Headquarters: Atlanta
Sector: Utilities
Jan. 21: $84.18
Monday: $92.96
Change: +10.4%
UPS
Headquarters: Sandy Springs
Sector: Logistics
Jan. 21: $130.42
Monday: $120.62
Change: -7.5%
— Staff writer Emma Hurt contributed to this report.
