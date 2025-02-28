Tariffs will raise prices, it’s just a matter of how much, Atlanta Fed says

The proposed tariffs on China, Mexico, Canada and other U.S. trading partners could raise prices for consumers on everyday items by up to 2.6%, according to a study released Friday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

The tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which President Donald Trump says will go into effect Tuesday after he previously postponed their implementation, drive almost half the price effect, the study’s authors found. They analyzed data from the U.S. Census, S&P Global and consumer insights firm Numerator to estimate the price effects of 10% tariffs on China, 25% on Canada and Mexico and 10% on the rest of the world.

Trump placed 10% tariffs on Chinese goods in February and China retaliated with its own levies. On Thursday, Trump said he would enact another 10% import tax on China next week. He also said he would implement tariffs on other countries in April to match how they tax American exports.

Tariffs are a tax on imported goods that are costs that generally get passed along to the end buyer, typically consumers. Economists generally view tariffs as inflationary, and the cost of living and inflation were the top issues among Georgia voters polled in January by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Tariffs are not a new Trump policy. In 2018 and 2019, Trump hit many Chinese goods with import taxes during his first stint in the White House, which Joe Biden continued. Because of those tariffs, the U.S. now relies less on Chinese imports, the Atlanta Fed researchers found.

But as imports from China declined, the share of goods brought in from Mexico and other trading partners increased, which could now lead to greater price effects from Trump’s latest tariffs.

The potential impacts depend on how much companies pass the increased cost on to consumers. During Trump’s first term, firms passed the on all of the tariff impact to Americans, research shows.

This time, if all of the costs from Trump’s import taxes are passed on to consumers, the cost of everyday retail purchases, such as food and general merchandise, would increase by 1.6%, the study found. If you exclude food and services, there would be a 2.6% increase in prices. But if just half the import taxes are passed on, prices would increase by 0.8% or 1.3%, respectively.

The authors caution their estimates should be viewed as the floor of how much prices could increase, not the ceiling, because they did not look at the indirect ways tariffs can affect prices.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Trump’s latest round of import taxes comes after a period of high inflation that has already pinched Americans' wallets. The Atlanta Fed researchers looked at whether companies might limit how much of the increase they pass on since consumers have already dealt with increased prices. But that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“The industries with the highest import intensity did not experience the greatest price growth. Since these industries were not the primary drivers of inflation, the recent inflation experienced by consumers is unlikely to limit firms in these sectors from passing future tariff costs onto them,” the authors wrote.

But even before Trump was elected and started implementing tariffs, consumers were cutting back on spending because of inflation and increased interest rates, according to a new study from Wells Fargo. Nearly 80% of respondents in the South said they were adjusting their spending habits, the highest share of all regions in the study.

“People are saying, ‘Let’s be more intentional with what we’re doing,’ as opposed to just, like, spending money because we’re spending money,” Emily Irwin, head of the Advice Center at Wells Fargo, said. “Let’s actually look at the price tag and say, ‘Does this make sense now, or is this something that we should cut back on now in order to be able to fuel a future purchase?’”

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

However, some experts caution to not get overly concerned yet about tariffs. Roger Tutterow, economist and professor at Kennesaw State University, thinks Trump tends to think out loud, which can cause uncertainty.

“Let’s wait and see what is rhetoric and what is actually policy positions,” Tutterow said Wednesday at an economic forecast breakfast held by regional banking giant Synovus. He thinks a lot of the tariffs “will be a hammer for him to use to implement other aspects of geopolitical policy.”

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work here.